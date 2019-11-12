This week for SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Thursday, Nov. 14 - Region 1 VB finals, Fargo Civic; elementary GBB at Richland 44 Elementary, 4:30 p.m.; JH GBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 15 - grades K, 1 and 3 at Minnesota State University Moorhead play; Washington, D.C., turkey bingo.
• Monday, Nov. 18 - girls basketball practice begins; MSUM college visit for juniors, 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Rotary Student of Month, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; Tri-State JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Wyndmere School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Legion American Legion Auxiliary bringing cupcakes for school staff for education appreciation; Region 1 drama contest at Lisbon; Wyndmere early release.
• Thursday, Nov. 14 - Lidgerwood elementary GBB at Milnor, 4:30 p.m.; Hankinson JH GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood drug education presentation, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 16 - Lidgerwood elementary GBB at North Sargent; Lidgerwood 3-4 grades basketball practice, 10 a.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 17 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Nov. 18 - GBB practice begins; Richland JH GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 - ASVAB test for Lidgerwood juniors, 8:30 a.m.; Lidgerwood elementary at MSUM play, 11:30 p.m.; Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; Milnor-North Sargent JH GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - one act play competition, Lisbon; school board meeting, 5 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 15 - Dakota Bowl, Fargodome; Fairmount Student Council lock in.
• Monday, Nov. 18 - GBB begins.
