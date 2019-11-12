This week in COMING EVENTS

Quantcast
Turkey bingo takes place this Friday at the Hankinson Community Center.

• Turkey bingo: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Hankinson Community Center.

• Annual Christmas sale: Starts Saturday, Nov. 9 through Christmas at St. Vincent Thrift Store, Hankinson. The store is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

• St. Anthony’s Catholic Church annual all-you-can-eat fish fry: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Mooreton Community Center.

• Drug education: The Lidgerwood Woman’s Club is sponsoring a 7 p.m. event on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Lidgerwood Public School gym. Richland County law enforcement personnel will be talking about drug education in the community. The public is welcome to attend. A light lunch will be served following the presentation.

• Richland County health clinics —

√ Foot care clinic, 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Wahpeton Senior Citizens Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations — not because of ingrown nails, calluses or infection.

√ Family planning clinic held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on all birth control methods, STD testing and treatment. Provider visits scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month.

√ Immunizations held throughout the month. There is a fee for these services. Call the health department at 701-642-7735 for more information.

√ Flu clinics — 3:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wyndmere Community Center. Call the health department at 642-7735 for more information on these services.

• Festive Fridays: Mark Friday, Dec. 6 on your calendars, the date chosen for Lidgerwood’s first “Festive Friday” from 5-8 p.m. All stores will be open that evening with fantastic deals.

• Love Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show. Email Diana Hermes at the News Monitor at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585. The bridal show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Wahpeton Event Center.

MONTHLY NOTICES

• American Legion Bullis Post 84 and its Auxiliary, Lidgerwood, meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the American Legion Hall.

• American Legion Eberhard Post 88, Hankinson, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at the Hankinson Community Center.

• Richland County Wildlife Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at JT’s on Highway 11 for shoot, followed by 8 p.m. meeting. During the winter months it meets at 8 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Hot Cakes Cafe & Lodging, Hankinson.

• Tewaukon Rod and Gun Club meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of month at Geneseo Hall.

• Better Living Homemakers meetings are the third Thursday of each month at the homes of the members.

• Hankinson Sons of the American Legion meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Hankinson Community Center.

• Hankinson Commercial Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, usually at the American Legion Memorial Site, rural Hankinson. All businesses are invited to attend and encouraged to join.

• Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Humane Society Shelter. Everyone is invited to attend.

• Mantador Quarterly Meetings will meet at 8 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December at the Mantador VFW.

• Hankinson American Legion Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at Hankinson Community Center.

To submit your meeting notices and club news contact the staff of the News-Monitor by phone 701-642-8585, fax 701-642-1501 or email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com. We welcome all entries.

