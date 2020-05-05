This week in News From the Past - featuring a look back at Hankinson's earlier years

From the Hankison News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - May 6, 1920
The potato warehouse project for Hankinson took definite form at a meeting conducted by County Agent Wolf. There was a good attendance by farmers and business men and a spirit of co-operation manifested that augurs well for the success of the project.
A field party of engineers of the state drainage commission spent last week on the Wild Rice and Lake Tewaukon; practically completing the survey of this important drainage and flood control project, which the state is making in Sargent and Richland counties.
A movement to organize a municipal band will be launched at the smoker by the Commercial Club. The benefits from a good band are so generally recognized that no discussion of this point is necessary.
75 YEARS AGO - May 3, 1945
The Kiwanis Club of Hankinson at their meeting discussed and acted upon a park and swimming beach at Lake Elsie.
Raymond Krause, who has just returned from the Pacific after two years of service, lost his wallet in Hankinson. The wallet contains essential papers and also cash. If any of our people found this, please return to him immediately.
50 YEARS AGO - April 30, 1970
The 1970 Handicapped Citizen of the year Award was presented to Pat Mahrer, who is the seventh local veteran to receive this award. Mr. Mahrer served in Vietnam, where he was severely injured, necessitating the removal of his right foot after a long period of hospitalization in Guam and at Oakland, Calif.
May 15th has been set as a deadline for signing up for patrons living one fourth of a mile from the post office, for curbline mail service.
Specialist Four Ralph W. Friday, Hankinson, recently received the Army Commendation Medal.
