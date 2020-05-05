Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in News From the Past - featuring a look back at the Fairmount News

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in News From the Past - featuring a look back at the Fairmount News

This picture of three Fairmount High School band members first appeared int he May 3, 1990 Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - May 3, 1990

Kendall Swanson, Sheri McMahon and Jason Rubish modeled the jackets they received for being members of the NDSU Centennial All-Star High School Band. They performed during Founders’ Week activities at North Dakota State University, Fargo. About 150 students from schools surrounding the Fargo-Moorhead area were members of the band that entertained in an afternoon concert and for groundbreaking ceremonies for the Fargo Dome.

The 5th Annual Brain Games is set for Tuesday, May 8 at the Fairmount High School gym. There are five teams this year.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories