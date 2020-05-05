This week in News From the Past - featuring a look back at the Fairmount News

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - May 3, 1990
Kendall Swanson, Sheri McMahon and Jason Rubish modeled the jackets they received for being members of the NDSU Centennial All-Star High School Band. They performed during Founders’ Week activities at North Dakota State University, Fargo. About 150 students from schools surrounding the Fargo-Moorhead area were members of the band that entertained in an afternoon concert and for groundbreaking ceremonies for the Fargo Dome.
The 5th Annual Brain Games is set for Tuesday, May 8 at the Fairmount High School gym. There are five teams this year.
