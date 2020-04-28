This week in News From the Past - Hankinson News

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 29, 1920
In a statement, I. J. Wehre, member of the state workmen’s compensation commission, is resisting attempts by Governor Lynn J. Frazier to take him off the payroll. He says his retirement was dictated by political considerations in a campaign waged against him by S. S. McDonald, another member of the commission.
The reported shortage of teachers is giving the local board little worry this year, as all positions for the coming year have been filled with one exception and it is hoped to secure a teacher for this place shortly.
The class of 1920 of the Hankinson high school, will give the play “Jimmie’s Aunt June,” a college farce comedy in three acts, at the Gem theater May 7.
75 YEARS AGO - April 26, 1945
Two new business buildings are to be constructed in Hankinson. The Wipperman Co. will build a new, modern addition to their store. Dr. E. J. Beithon will build an office building north of the Congregational parsonage.
Hankinson sportsmen are making plans to organize a “Wild Life” club in this community and this will very likely be accomplished in the next few weeks.
Three men have filed for the office of director of the Brightwood Ind. School District No. 1—L. E. Aldrich, Ray Green and Alvin Buckhouse.
50 YEARS AGO - April 23, 1970
Neighborhood children in the yard of LeRoy Smrstik erected a giant 7 foot snowman after a heavy, wet snowfall Saturday night that blanketed the area.
Diane Mary Theede and Arden Joseph Bell were married at a double ring ceremony on Feb. 28 at St. Philip’s Church in Hankinson. Father L. Studzinski performed the ceremony.
Eight teams will be fielded this season in the Richland County American Legion Baseball League. League play will begin June 1.
