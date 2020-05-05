Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in News From the Past - looking back at the Richland County News-Monitor

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in News From the Past - looking back at the Richland County News-Monitor

This picture first was featured in the May 3, 2005 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

 News Monitor archives

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - May 3, 1995

“War is hell. That’s all I can say.” These words were spoken by Lidgerwood’s Al O. Helmer, 75, a World War II veteran and prisoner of war. Despite the fact the war has been over 50 years, it is still a part of Helmer’s life and helped shape him into the man he is today. The News-Monitor will be featuring WWII veterans on the 50th anniversary of VE Day these few weeks.

Elementary students from Wyndmere sent 250 balloons skyward as a memorial for the victims of the Oklahoma City , Okla., bombing two weeks ago. The balloons were released in memory of the children who were killed in the blast, and in celebration of the “Week of the Child.”

15 YEARS AGO - May 3, 2005

Three architectural firms were invited to a special meeting of the Hankinson School Board, which is gathering information to decide if the district’s tax dollars are better spent fixing the current facility at St. Francis Academy, or building a new elementary school.

Sister Ann Marie and her council had a first-hand view and private audience with the new pope, Pope Benedict XVI. Sister Ann Marie Friederichs is superior general of the Sisters of St. Francis of Dillingen.

10 YEARS AGO - May 4, 2010

Wyndmere School Board hired Chris Swenson as their new superintendent and Scott Strenge as the new high school principal. Both begin their duties July 1.

NeTia Richards has lived on three of the four corners around Lidgerwood School. She claims people drive too fast in the school zone and plans to ask the city council to put in either stop or yield signs at intersections.

MyLynn Henderson, Moriah Skroch, Lacey Nelson, Danielle Lentz, Jenni Wettstein and Christine Manikowski have been selected to attend Girls State.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories