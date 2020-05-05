Quantcast
This week in News From the Past — featuring a look back at Lidgerwood Monitor's earlier years

This story and photos of those selected to attend Boys State first were featured in the May 7, 1970 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - May 6, 1920

The home talent cast presented the great comedy “Are You a Mason” or “How Father Joined the Lodge” at the Bohemian hall to crowded houses at both performances and pleased all who attended.

Mr. Gavin has been busy during the past week calling on the wool growers of the county. He has taken orders for twine and wool sacks. Some time in June we will gather all the wool in one locality and market it on the same day.

Let’s go to the Richland county Sunday School convention at Great Bend May 29 and 30, which will be held at the Zion Evangelical church. This will be the 25th annual convention.

70 YEARS AGO - May 4, 1950

The Rev. T. H. Vogel will be installed as pastor of the Lidgerwood-Claire City parish, Lutheran church, Missouri synod.

Lidgerwood Homemakers club was organized at the home economics room at the high school. Sixteen charter members signed up, elected Mr. S. D. McArthur as president; Mrs. Robert Miller as vice president.

55 YEARS AGO - April 30, 1970

Three juniors girls from Lidgerwood high school have been selected to spend a week at Girls’ State in Grand Forks this year. They are Joan Ellen Buehre, Paulette Fay Knutson and Susan Diane Trinka.

Glen Elmer Barker, formerly married to Ida Bisek Barker, was found dead in his car here Saturday evening. He had been sleeping in his car since he arrived a few days earlier.

A. Carl Kotchian, who was an honored guest in Lidgerwood last year, has received another honor. He was named Long Beach’s 1970 Honor Graduate, during Public School week in California.

