This week in News From the Past with the Fairmount News

Fairmount High School valedictorian salutatorians took center stage in the April 26, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - April 26, 1990

Sheri McMahon was named valedictorian of the 1990 Fairmount High School graduating class. Three students were named salutatorians this year, including Kendall Swanson, Kathy VanCleave and Jason Rubish.

The Fairmount Fire Department was called to a fire Wednesday, April 18 at the Arlen Spear farm. Spear was burning a field of cornstalks when a grove of trees caught fire and burned. The Fire Department was called to a fire Saturday afternoon, April 21 at the Duane Braun home, rural Fairmount. They were burning a ditch when the grove of trees caught fire and was partially burned.

