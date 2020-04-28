This week in News From the Past with the Lidgerwood Monitor

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 29, 1920
The first sale of the South Valley Shorthorn association will be held at Fairmount on June 11th. Do not forget the date. Come prepared to get a start in Shorthorns.
Exceptional interest has been aroused throughout eastern North Dakota by the educational tour of the Horton Motor Company which stops here on May 4th. Mounted on trucks, the Horton Motor company is taking on a month and a half tour, the exact exhibit of the Maxwell-Chalmers company.
During the week of June 21, this office expects to hold a farm boys encampment. The purpose of this encampment is to give the farm boys a good time, some good agricultural instruction and a few ideas along the farming that is to be.
70 YEARS AGO - April 27, 1950
Pausing briefly in Lidgerwood last week in a pre-campaign tour of the state were Norman Brunsdale of Mayville, ROC candidate for the republican nomination for governor, and George Longmire of Grand Forks, seeking the nomination for attorney general.
Business places of Lidgerwood closed during funeral services for Urban A. Orth. His death at the age of 40 occurred April 24, following an illness of three weeks.
55 YEARS AGO - April 23, 1970
James Mashek of Wyndmere received the gavel of office from Carl Likness of Milnor, after the former was elected commander of the 10th District Legion.
Richard Ista, state democratic chairman, addressed a gathering of the Lidgerwood-Wyndmere democratic women at the Civic Center at Lidgerwood.
Three charter members remain active in Peace Chapter 39, OES, after 50 years since joining in 1920. They are Ella Parizek, Elva Goolsbey and Vlasta Parizek. All are now life members.
