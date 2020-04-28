This week in News From the Past with the Richland County News-Monitor

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - April 26, 1995
Officials of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department “guarantee” improvements will be made to Lake Elsie and may improve conditions for game fish. A number of Game and Fish officials met with the Richland Wildlife Club and concerned property owners to discuss the propositions available to make the lake more habitable for game fish.
The Richland County Commission accepted ProGold Limited Liability Company’s tax abatement application. County tax director Larry Osborn informed the commission ProGold will pay the county a fixed amount for 18 years based on roughly $32 million true and full value.
15 YEARS AGO - April 26, 2005
The Lidgerwood Ambulance Service has reached a crisis point. Pagers are squawking, sirens are blaring, but no one is left to man the gurney. If the service doesn’t receive help soon, the service may shut down.
Hankinson School Board is wading through an issue they hoped to never cross. The board is looking toward the future, a future that may not include St. Francis Academy. It is either do nothing, fix deficiencies at SFA or build a new elementary school.
10 YEARS AGO - April 27, 2010
Richard Pfaff is chasing a world record for the fastest trip to all 48 contiguous states by making a basket in each state.
Sanford Health-Meritcare and Southeast Medical Center announced a partnership that will enhance rural health care in southeastern North Dakota.
The Hankinson math team took second among Class B schools at the 57th Mathematics Contest held at Northern State University, Aberdeen, S.D. Team members include Nikki Berg, Patrick Gulan, Alyson Hubrig, Alex Hovel and Dre Steinwehr.
