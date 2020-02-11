This week in News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 12, 1920
By a vote of 329 to 46, the people of this school district yesterday authorized the board of education to issue $75,000 in four per cent twenty year bonds for the purpose of building and equipping a new high school building in Hankinson.
County commissioners voted to finish the Hankinson-Fairmount state highway project this coming season.
Farmers of Belford and Brandenburg townships are considering the matter of establishing a cheese factory in that neighborhood. Robert Hoefs is one of the leading spirits in the movement and capital will be available if it can be shown that the venture will pay out.
75 YEARS AGO - Feb. 8, 1945
People coming to our city the past week and people who live right in our city were surprised to note that practically every outside electric light had been turned off on our several main streets. This was because our businessmen were conforming with the government regulation which called for a “brown out.”
The Hankinson Commercial Club held a most successful meeting at the club rooms. After considerable discussion it was decided the Club would sponsor various activities to raise funds to purchase new uniforms for the high school band.
50 YEARS AGO - Feb. 5, 1970
Reggie Lee is the first 1970 baby to arrive at St. Gerard’s on January 26th. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bladow.
Three Mantador and Great Bend break-ins, all believed committed early Sunday, were investigated by Sheriff Earl Dosch. Entry was gained to Morroy’s Bar in Mantador by removing a storm window and breaking the glass. Herb’s Store in Great Bend was entered by prying open a back door. The locker plant in Great Bend was also broken into.
