This week in News From the Past

This picture hails from the Feb. 16, 1950 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

 News Monitor archives

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 19, 1920

Wolfe and Reeder of Wahpeton built the opera house in that city some years ago and have since owned it, last week sold the building to Nels Brofander of this city and Henry Chezik of Wahpeton.

The Junior Red Cross has undertaken to put a mail box on a post in front of every rural school in the Northern division. The decision was made when the Juniors attempted to send out copies of their magazine, “The Junior Red Cross News” and found that not more than half the school houses had mail boxes.

70 YEARS AGO - Feb. 16, 1950

When one reaches the good age of 80 and all the children are grown and flown far from the home nest, friends are the most important thing in life. That’s what Adolph Honl thought when a group of friends came to surprise him on his eightieth birthday, bringing two cakes, a gift and lunch for everyone.

Scheduled for Saturday evening at 8 o’clock, a meeting to discuss the desirability of obtaining a fire truck for use in the townships surrounding Lidgerwood has been called by a group of interested farmers.

55 YEARS AGO - Feb. 12, 1970

The Lidgerwood school board held a special meeting January 29 and a closed meeting on February 6. The board had been questioning the necessity of calling for a special election to ask for higher taxes in the district.

Ben Gereszek was named police chief and Glenn Kuehn street and water superintendent. Fred Gettel was hired for three nights of police duty each month.

The Lidgerwood school board voted to set a limit—three successive days—for buses to backtrack on account of blocks roads. After that parents will be responsible for the delivery of their children to the route open to the bus.

