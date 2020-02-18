This week in News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Feb. 15, 1995
Judging from a resounding message during a public information meeting in Hankinson, the 450 people in attendance support the concept of locating a proposed $260 million corn wet milling plant in Hankinson.
The Legislature heard testimony on creating a Presidential Preferential Primary the last Tuesday of February. Legislators hope that by coinciding with the South Dakota presidential primary, it would lead “big names to North Dakota,” which would help the retailers.
15 YEARS AGO - Feb. 15, 2005
Fairmount Fire Department found out a year ago they didn’t have enough equipment to fight a large fire when Horizon Milling was filled with smoke. Fifteen firemen were on the scene, but only four or five could go in with air packs. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program bestowed Fairmount $77,895 to be used for 16 new air packs and a thermal imager camera.
DeeRae Honl, a senior middle hitter from Lidgerwood, signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for North Dakota State College of Science.
10 YEARS AGO - Feb. 16, 2010
After a week-long process of interviewing candidates for the superintendent position, the Wahpeton School Board offered it to Rick Jacobson, current Wyndmere Public School superintendent.
One more storm left superintendents with yet another storm date to make up. With so few options left, administrators have become creative on making up time.
John “Jiggs” Dyste of Dyste’s Food Pride, has been named the recipient of the National Grocers Association prestigious “Spirit of America” award for 2010.
Hankinson cruises to a 60-30 win against Sargent Central in the opening round of the District 1 girls basketball tournament.
