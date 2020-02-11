This week in News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 12, 1920
Chester Fritz, a former student in the high school in this city, spent Sunday here renewing acquaintances. For the past few years he has been located at Hong Kong, China, and for a time represented the Fisher Flour mills of Seattle.
“In the Country Gentlemen. Published weekly, price 5c a copy, $1.00 the year. For February 7, 1920, 100 pages; page size 10 5/8 by 14; two color cover.”
A new state bank has been organized at Wahpeton by a number of farmers. The bank will have $30,000 in capital and will begin business in a few weeks.
70 YEARS AGO - Feb. 9, 1950
“There’s never anything to do in a small town!” Hah. Forty-two times a month, the regularly organized groups of Lidgerwood conduct meetings, play games, practice music and conduct, generally, the business for which they organized. That’s a little more than one a day.
Fifty pair of fibre-wheel roller skates have been ordered to get the roller rink in operation. It is not certain that St. John’s hall, where the skating will take place, will handle many more skaters than that, nor that there will be a greater demand.
55 YEARS AGO - Feb. 5, 1970
The first meeting of the newly organized junior American Legion auxiliary was held under the direction of Iona Ohm. The girls elected Mary Orth, president, Julie Popp, secretary, Sandy Wall, vice president, and Yvonne Ohm, chaplain.
Quick and violent changes marked weather in Lidgerwood this week. Thursday the temperature was 33 with snow falling briefly. Friday was warmer at 37 degrees. Near blizzard conditions prevailed in much of the area Saturday, particularly in areas adjacent to the Red River. Zero visibility made travel impossible Sunday.
