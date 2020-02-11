Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in News From the Past
Buy Now

This picture of scuba divers doing a mock rescue in winter conditions first appeared in the Feb. 8, 1995 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

 News Monitor archives

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Feb. 8, 1995

Scuba diving in the summer comes with its own dangers. That peril intensifies, however, when divers are forced into the frigid waters during winter. With 20 inches of ice above and 0 visibility below, ice diving requires focus. Southeastern Search and Rescue Team planned an ice dive at Lake Elsie as a training exercise.

Benefits from a proposed wet corn milling plant in Hankinson would be seen on the economic and social front. Hankinson could see a $45 million economic annual increase from the plant alone. During the construction phase, that number could reach as high as $250 million. This city and Wahpeton are potential finalists for the proposed corn plant.

15 YEARS AGO - Feb. 8, 2005

The line stretched forever, wrapping around University Drive as more than 7,000 people waited in line to see President George W. Bush in Fargo. Bush talked about a number of subjects before he pushed for Social Security reform, namely affordable healthcare, dependable energy conservation, clean safe nuclear power with less dependence on foreign sources for energy, volunteers, and elections in Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine.

10 YEARS AGO - Feb. 9, 2010

Before the Christmas holidays, Wyndmere students sent care packages overseas to Iraq filled with letters and treats. The airmen from the 727 Expeditionary Air Control Squadron appreciated their efforts so much they returned the favor with a letter of their own and also gave the school a flag that flew over their base.

After N.D. Gov. John Hoeven declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Jan. 11, several mayors throughout the state voiced their backing for him. Two mayors hail from Richland County — Wahpeton Mayor Jim Sturdevant and Hankinson Mayor Joe O’Meara.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories