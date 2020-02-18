This week in News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Feb. 15, 1990
Elizabeth Burvee of Fairmount received a scholarship from the University of North Dakota. Scholarships were awarded to Burvee and about 1,400 other UND students based on scholastic ability.
Penguin Day is an annual event in the Fairmount second grade classroom of Vickie Sikorski. It’s Standing Room Only as students read verses and plays to family and friends while dressing up as dapper penguins.
March 1 is the deadline for collecting Campbell’s soup labels. Please turn in labels as soon as possible so students can count and bundle them. We do appreciate your help with this worthwhile project.
