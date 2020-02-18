This week in News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 19, 1920
Home talent play, “Georgianna’s Wedding Gown,” is to be put on at the Gem theatre under auspices of the Y.W.C.A. to benefit the French and Belgian orphans.
At the live stock sale at Crookston, Minn., last week, Wallace Manikowski purchased Sir Polkadot Ormsby, a son of the $65,000 bull (Sir Peter Ormsby Mercedes 41st). Sir Polkadot Ormsby will be one of the very best bred sires of the state and should add some real value to the Manikowski herd of Holstseins. The price paid for the animal was $2,500.00.
75 YEARS AGO - Feb. 15, 1945
The Board of Directors of the Commercial Club made plans to conduct a sale of two War Bonds, one $50.00 and one for $25.00, for the purpose of raising funds with which to purchase uniforms for the H.S. Band.
Dennis Klimek has purchased the Peter Jaeger resident on the south side and will move into the property in May.
Alfred Bellin, who does considerable trapping, found the wrong kind of a fur-bearing animal in his trap. When he neared the trap he heard barking. Upon investigation, found he caught a dog, a Spaniel. He released the animal to bring it to town. It proved to be a dog belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Piggott, which had strayed away.
50 YEARS AGO - Feb. 12, 1970
Pamela Ruth Anderson of rural Hankinson, wed Alfred Braun at Mendota Heights Church of St. Paul in a double-ring ceremony on Nov. 19, 1969.
Josephine Berg became the bride of Robert M. Kinn Jr. in an afternoon ceremony in St. Philip’s Church in Hankinson Nov. 29.
All visiting hours and privileges at St. Gerard’s Hospital in Hankinson have been suspended until further notice because of widespread illness caused by flu and the necessity to protect hospital patients.
