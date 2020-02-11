This week in News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Feb. 8, 1990
Movies showing at Cinema 4, Breckenridge, Minn., include “Ski Patrol,” “The War of the Roses,” “Tremors” and “Look Who’s Talking.” Starting Friday is “Blaze,” starring Paul Newman, a comedy/drama.
With as much as a 25-point lead in the third quarter, the Fairmount Pheasants boys basketball team rushed Sargent Central 88-68. Steve Schmit was Fairmount’s leading scorer with 29 points with Richie Hills dumping in 19 points. Kendall Swanson added 16 and Jason Rubish put 8 on the board.
Lee Marvin Beyer, Breckenridge, was charged with breaking into Doug’s Bar on Feb. 14, 1988.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.