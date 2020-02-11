Quantcast
This week in News From the Past

This picture from a Fairmount Pheasants basketball game first appeared in the Feb. 8, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Feb. 8, 1990

Movies showing at Cinema 4, Breckenridge, Minn., include “Ski Patrol,” “The War of the Roses,” “Tremors” and “Look Who’s Talking.” Starting Friday is “Blaze,” starring Paul Newman, a comedy/drama.

With as much as a 25-point lead in the third quarter, the Fairmount Pheasants boys basketball team rushed Sargent Central 88-68. Steve Schmit was Fairmount’s leading scorer with 29 points with Richie Hills dumping in 19 points. Kendall Swanson added 16 and Jason Rubish put 8 on the board.

Lee Marvin Beyer, Breckenridge, was charged with breaking into Doug’s Bar on Feb. 14, 1988.

