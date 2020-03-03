This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, March 4 - FLIP Day at NDSCS for sophomores.
• Thursday, March 5 - music festival here, 4 p.m.; Gearing Up for Kindergarten, 6 p.m.
• Sunday, March 8 - Daylight Savings Time begins.
• Monday, March 9 - Region 1 boys basketball quarterfinals, NDSCS.
• Tuesday, March 10 - Region 1 boys basketball semifinals, NDSCS.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, March 4 - Wyndmere early release.
• Thursday, March 5 - high school music festival at Hankinson; Lidgerwood kindergarten screening for 5 and 6 year olds; Lidgerwood elementary BBB at Fairmount, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood fine arts night, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, March 7 - Wyndmere speech at Milnor.
• Sunday, March 8 - Daylight Savings Time begins; Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, March 9 - JH track practice begins, 3:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood elementary BBB at Sargent Central, 4:30 p.m.; Region 1 BBB quarterfinals, NDSCS.
• Tuesday, March 10 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Richland elementary BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Region 1 BBB semifinal games, NDSCS.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, March 5 - high school music festival at Hankinson; Lidgerwood elementary BBB here, 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, March 6 - elementary BBB at Hankinson, 4 p.m.
• Monday, March 9 - Region 1 BBB quarterfinals, NDSCS, first game begins at 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 10 - Region 1 BBB semifinal games, NDSCS — first game begins at 6 p.m., followed by second game 20 minutes later.
