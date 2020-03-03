Quantcast
This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS

Hankinson High School is hosting a music festival on Thursday, March 5. The concert will be held at 4 p.m.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, March 4 - FLIP Day at NDSCS for sophomores.

• Thursday, March 5 - music festival here, 4 p.m.; Gearing Up for Kindergarten, 6 p.m.

• Sunday, March 8 - Daylight Savings Time begins.

• Monday, March 9 - Region 1 boys basketball quarterfinals, NDSCS.

• Tuesday, March 10 - Region 1 boys basketball semifinals, NDSCS.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, March 4 - Wyndmere early release.

• Thursday, March 5 - high school music festival at Hankinson; Lidgerwood kindergarten screening for 5 and 6 year olds; Lidgerwood elementary BBB at Fairmount, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood fine arts night, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, March 7 - Wyndmere speech at Milnor.

• Sunday, March 8 - Daylight Savings Time begins; Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, March 9 - JH track practice begins, 3:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood elementary BBB at Sargent Central, 4:30 p.m.; Region 1 BBB quarterfinals, NDSCS.

• Tuesday, March 10 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Richland elementary BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Region 1 BBB semifinal games, NDSCS.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, March 5 - high school music festival at Hankinson; Lidgerwood elementary BBB here, 4:30 p.m.

• Friday, March 6 - elementary BBB at Hankinson, 4 p.m.

• Monday, March 9 - Region 1 BBB quarterfinals, NDSCS, first game begins at 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 10 - Region 1 BBB semifinal games, NDSCS — first game begins at 6 p.m., followed by second game 20 minutes later.

