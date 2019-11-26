Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS
Buy Now

Lidgerwood Archery is now practicing each Sunday at the Lidgerwood Public School gym.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school.

• Friday, Nov. 29 - no school.

• Monday, Dec. 2 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Enderlin GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school.

• Friday, Nov. 29 - no school.

• Sunday, Dec. 1 - Lidgerwood Archery practice, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym; back up date for fall sports banquet, 6 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 2 - boys basketball begins; JH GBB at Hankinson, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood elementary music concert, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Kindred JH GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school.

• Friday, Nov. 29 - no school.

• Saturday, Nov. 30 - Wheaton Area, Minn., GBB at Campbell-Tintah, Minn., 2:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 2 - K-12 concert, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories