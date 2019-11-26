This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school.
• Friday, Nov. 29 - no school.
• Monday, Dec. 2 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Enderlin GBB here, 7:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school.
• Friday, Nov. 29 - no school.
• Sunday, Dec. 1 - Lidgerwood Archery practice, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym; back up date for fall sports banquet, 6 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 2 - boys basketball begins; JH GBB at Hankinson, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood elementary music concert, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Kindred JH GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school.
• Friday, Nov. 29 - no school.
• Saturday, Nov. 30 - Wheaton Area, Minn., GBB at Campbell-Tintah, Minn., 2:30 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 2 - K-12 concert, 6:30 p.m.
