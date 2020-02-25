Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SCHOOL CALENDARS
Buy Now

Hankinson is hosting a home science fair on Saturday, Feb. 29.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Feb. 27 - Northern State University visit for juniors and seniors; Gearing Up for Kindergarten, 6 p.m.; BBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 28 - third grade rainforest play; Air Guard lunch table visit, 11: 45 a.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 29 - Hankinson science fair.

• Monday, March 2 - elementary’s CP Rail safety program.

• Tuesday, March 3 - ACT test for juniors; Region 1 BBB play-in game at site of higher seed.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Lidgerwood sophomores at Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, 11:30 a.m.

• Friday, Feb. 28 - Region 1 GBB tournament at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo — third place game at 6 p.m., championship game at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 28 - Wyndmere FFA contest; Warbird elementary VB camp, 9 a.m.

• Sunday, March 1 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, March 2 - Dr. Seuss’ birthday; Lidgerwood JH speech at North Sargent; varsity track practice begins, 3:30 p.m.; Wyndmere strategic planning initiative, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 3 - ACT test for juniors, 8:30 a.m.; Region 1 BBB play-in games at site of higher seed, 7 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Feb. 27 - Lisbon BBB at Fairmount, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 28 - Region 1 GBB at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo — third place game at 6 p.m., championship game at 7:30 p.m.; Maple Valley BBB at Campbell, Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 1 - American Legion Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fairmount Community Center.

• Tuesday, March 3 - ACT test for juniors; Region 1 BBB play-in games at site of higher seed, 7 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories