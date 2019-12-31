Quantcast
This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Campbell-Tintah, Minn., school has beef nachos on the menu this week.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - chicken nuggets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - corndogs or hotdogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - Malt ‘O Meal or cold cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - muffins, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - scrambled eggs, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - cheese or pepperoni pizza, romaine salad, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Jan. 3 - sub sandwich, French fries, orange Jell-O with mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Jan. 6 - scalloped potatoes with ham, cheese slice, buttered bread, peas, beets, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - hamburger, bun, baked beans, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - no school. Friday, Jan. 3 - no school. Monday, Jan. 6 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - cereal choice and apple turnover, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Tuesday, Jan. 2 - no school. Friday, Jan. 3 - no school. Monday, Jan. 6 - chicken noodle soup and hot or cold ham and cheese sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - taco in a bag, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - hamburger, French fries, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - French bread pizza, marinara, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - breaded chicken patty, potato wedges, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - mini waffles, sausages, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - muffin, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school. Thursday, Jan. 2 - chicken patty on a bun, tri-tators, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - pepperoni pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - turkey or ham wrap, whole grain chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - beef nachos, refried beans, salad bar, fruit, milk.

