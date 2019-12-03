This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - chicken strips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - stroganoff, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - egg patty, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - yogurt or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - muffins, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Fruit Whirls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - turkey tidbits, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, sherbet, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Dec. 5 - spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, string cheese, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Dec. 6 - chicken fajitas, soft shells, corn, beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Dec. 9 - chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, apples, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - hamburger, bun, baked beans, fresh toppings, pears, potato chips, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - muffins, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - chili, breadstick, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - pepperoni pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - popcorn shrimp, French fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - oatmeal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - tater tot hotdish, green beans, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Dec. 5 - pepperoni pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - chicken patty on a bun, tri taters, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - ham or tuna sandwich, chicken noodle soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - chicken fajita, fruit, salad bar, milk.
