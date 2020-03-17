This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Quantcast
Hotdogs are on the menu Tuesday, March 24 at Lidgerwood Public School.

Hankinson

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 18 - pancakes, milk. Thursday, March 19 - no school. Friday, March 20 - no school. Monday, March 23 - cereal, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - muffins, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 18 - crispitos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 19 - no school. Friday, March 20 - no school. Monday, March 23 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - beef gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 18 - egg patty, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 19 - muffins, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 20 - no school. Monday, March 23 - biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - yogurt or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 18 - pork slice, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, March 19 - crispitos, chips, cheese sauce, broccoli, peach crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, March 20 - no school. Monday, March 23 - chicken hotdish, peas, beets, berries, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, March 24 - hotdog or McRib, bun, baked beans, coleslaw, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 18 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk. Thursday, March 19 - apple turnover and cereal choice, juice, milk. Friday, March 20 - French toast, juice, milk. Monday, March 23 - breakfast combo bar, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - strawberry bagel and cereal choice, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 18 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 19 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 20 - rotini and meat sauce or meatless sauce vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 23 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - crispito or chicken strip wrap, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 18 - French toast sticks, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 19 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 20 - no school. Monday, March 23 - breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 18 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 19 - chicken noodle soup, Goldfish crackers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 20 - no school. Monday, March 23 - hamburger, potato wedges, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - chicken alfredo, breadstick, mixed vegetables, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 18 - cereal, toast fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 19 - chocolate chip bar, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 20 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 23 - donut, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 18 - crispitos, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, March 19 - pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, March 20 - cheese Italian dunker, marinara sauce, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, March 23 - Bosco stick, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - chicken patty with a bun, vegetable medley, baked potato, salad bar, fruit, milk.

