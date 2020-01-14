This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Quantcast
The menu on Monday, Jan. 20 at Wyndmere Public School is — K-2 grades, mini-corndog, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar and milk.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - omelets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - chicken sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - bagels and cream cheese, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - oatmeal or Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - no school. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - Fruit Whirls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - mini corn dogs, broccoli, chips, cheese sauce, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Jan. 16 - chicken fajitas, soft shell, mixed vegetables, peach crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Jan. 17 - spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garlic toast, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Jan. 20 - no school. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - chicken or fish patty, bun, oven fries, apple crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - biscuits and gravy, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - cereal choice and mini-cinnis, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - cheese omelet, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - cereal choice and strawberry bagel, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - baked potato bar with taco meat or fish sticks, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - K-2 grades, mini-corndog, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - crispito or chicken strip wrap, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - Nutri-Grain bar, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - no school. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - tomato soup, grilled cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - corndogs, tater tots, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - crispitos, cheese sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - no school. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - chicken and rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - oatmeal, chocolate chip bar, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 15 - tater tot hotdish, green beans, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Jan. 16 - chicken gravy with biscuit, corn, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - hamburgers, French fries, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - hot ham and cheese, chips, salsa, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - chicken fajita, salad bar, fruit, milk.

