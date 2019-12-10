Quantcast
This week in SCHOOL MENUS
On Wednesday, Wyndmere has corndogs on its school menu.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - turkey dinner, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - bagels and cream cheese, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - apple turnovers, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Rice Krispie bars, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - chicken Alfredo, vegetable blend, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Dec. 12 - chili, corn bread, cheese, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Dec. 13 - cheese or pepperoni pizza, romaine blend, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Dec. 16 - hotdog or McRib, bun, baked beans, Mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - taco meat, chips or shell, corn, beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - cereal choice with caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - breakfast combo bar and toast, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Pop tart, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - French toast sticks, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - French toast sticks, sausage, hashbrown, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - chicken nugget, cinnamon roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - sub sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - beef stroganoff, breadstick, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - chocolate breakfast crescent, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 -breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - hamburgers, French fries, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - chicken poppers, rice, peas and carrots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - corndog, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 -macaroni and cheese, PBJ sandwich, green beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - tacos, fruit, salad bar, milk.

