This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - turkey dinner, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - bagels and cream cheese, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - apple turnovers, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Rice Krispie bars, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - chicken Alfredo, vegetable blend, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Dec. 12 - chili, corn bread, cheese, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Dec. 13 - cheese or pepperoni pizza, romaine blend, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Dec. 16 - hotdog or McRib, bun, baked beans, Mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - taco meat, chips or shell, corn, beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - cereal choice with caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - breakfast combo bar and toast, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Pop tart, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - French toast sticks, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - French toast sticks, sausage, hashbrown, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - chicken nugget, cinnamon roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - sub sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - beef stroganoff, breadstick, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - chocolate breakfast crescent, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 -breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 11 - hamburgers, French fries, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Dec. 12 - chicken poppers, rice, peas and carrots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - corndog, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 -macaroni and cheese, PBJ sandwich, green beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - tacos, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.