This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - hamburger gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - omelet, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - cook’s choice, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Marshmallow Mateys, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - mini corndogs, baked beans, assorted fresh fruits, chocolate chip cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - crispitos, chips, cheese sauce, broccoli, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - barbecues, bun, coleslaw, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - cereal choice and breakfast cake, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken Alfredo, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2- Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - crispitos, cheese sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - chicken, rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - spaghetti, breadstick, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - no school. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - omelet, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - no school. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, cookie, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - taco in a bag, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
