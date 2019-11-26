Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SCHOOL MENUS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SCHOOL MENUS
Buy Now

Wyndmere is serving rotini and meat sauce on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - hamburger gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - omelet, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - cook’s choice, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Marshmallow Mateys, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - mini corndogs, baked beans, assorted fresh fruits, chocolate chip cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - crispitos, chips, cheese sauce, broccoli, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - barbecues, bun, coleslaw, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - cereal choice and breakfast cake, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken Alfredo, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2- Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - crispitos, cheese sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - chicken, rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - spaghetti, breadstick, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - no school. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - omelet, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 27 - no school. Thursday, Nov. 28 - no school. Friday, Nov. 29 - no school. Monday, Dec. 2 - chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, cookie, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - taco in a bag, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories