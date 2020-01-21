Quantcast
This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - beef gravy over mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - toasty dogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - creamed chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - Malt ‘O Meal or cold cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - Fruit and Grain bars, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - cinnamon rolls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - apple turnovers, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - yogurt or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - pork tidbits, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Jan. 23 - teriyaki chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Jan. 24 - sub sandwich, fresh fruit, peaches, peanut butter bars, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Jan. 27 - chicken hotdish, green beans, berry cups, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - barbecues, bun, potato salad, chips, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - breakfast combo bar, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken parmesan, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - ham slice, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - scalloped potatoes and ham, breaded cheese stick, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - mini corndogs, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - chili, breadstick, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - pepperoni pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - French toast sticks, eggs, hashbrown, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - Apple strudel, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 22 - subs, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - kick’n chicken bowl, corn, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - Italian dunkers, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - chicken noodle soup, ham or tuna sandwich, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - tacos, salad bar, fruit, milk.

