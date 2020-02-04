This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - corndogs or hotdogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - hamburger patties, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - Rice Krispie bar, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - muffins, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - oatmeal or Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - assorted cereals, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - scrambled eggs, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - taco meat, chips or softshell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Feb. 6 - mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, buttered bread, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Feb. 7 - turkey sub, fresh toppings, pears, Teddy Grahams, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Feb. 10 - chicken noodle or chicken fajita soup, cheese, crackers, oranges, little John, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - hamburger, bun, oven fries, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - cereal choice and strawberry bagel, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - French toast, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - cheese omelet, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - K-6 grades, chicken nuggets, 7-12 grades, chicken nuggets or chicken teriyaki, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - breakfast taco, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - chicken noodle soup, Gold Fish crackers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - barbecues, potato wedge, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - hamburger, potato wedge, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - chicken alfredo, peas, breadstick, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - boiled egg, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - muffin, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - popcorn chicken, rice, peas and carrots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - hotdogs, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - pepperoni pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - macaroni and cheese, PB&J, green beans, salad bar, fruit, milk.
