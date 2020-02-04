Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SCHOOL MENUS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
This week in SCHOOL MENUS
Buy Now

Taco meat, chips or softshell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice are on the menu at Lidgerwood Public School on Wednesday.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - corndogs or hotdogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - hamburger patties, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - Rice Krispie bar, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - muffins, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - oatmeal or Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - assorted cereals, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - scrambled eggs, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - taco meat, chips or softshell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Feb. 6 - mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, buttered bread, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Feb. 7 - turkey sub, fresh toppings, pears, Teddy Grahams, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Feb. 10 - chicken noodle or chicken fajita soup, cheese, crackers, oranges, little John, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - hamburger, bun, oven fries, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - cereal choice and strawberry bagel, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - French toast, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - cheese omelet, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - K-6 grades, chicken nuggets, 7-12 grades, chicken nuggets or chicken teriyaki, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - breakfast taco, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - chicken noodle soup, Gold Fish crackers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - barbecues, potato wedge, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - hamburger, potato wedge, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - chicken alfredo, peas, breadstick, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - boiled egg, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - muffin, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 5 - popcorn chicken, rice, peas and carrots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Feb. 6 - grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - hotdogs, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - pepperoni pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - macaroni and cheese, PB&J, green beans, salad bar, fruit, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories