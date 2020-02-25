This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - tuna or hamburger hotdish vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 2 - popcorn chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - yogurt or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - cook’s choice, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 2 - green eggs and ham, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - Fruit & Grain Bar or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - tuna, egg salad or luncheon meat, oven fries, applesauce, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Feb. 27 - chili or beef stew, corn bread, berry cups, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Feb. 28 - chicken, buttered noodles, green beans, apples, ice cream, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, March 2 - Who hotdish, little trees (broccoli), apples, cake, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, March 3 - pulled pork, bun, coleslaw, potato salad, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - cereal choice and whole grain long John, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - biscuits and gravy, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Monday, March 2 - French toast, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - donut and cereal choice, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - cheesy French bread with marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - chili, sweet roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 2 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - soft or hard shell taco, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - mini corndogs, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 2 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - tomato soup, grilled cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - corndog, curly fries, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - crispito, cheese sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 2 - chicken, rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - spaghetti, breadstick, corn, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - mini waffle, sausage, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 2 - fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 26 - chicken strips, baked potato, broccoli, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - hot ham and cheese, chips, salsa, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, March 2 -salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - salad bar, fruit, milk.
