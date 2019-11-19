This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - corndogs or hotdogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - turkey dinner, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - crispitos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - chicken sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - bagels and cream cheese, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans or sweet potatoes, peaches, cranberry sauce, pumpkin dessert, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Nov. 21 - tomato or vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Nov. 22 - chicken, buttered noodles, corn, assorted fruits, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Nov. 25 - teriyaki chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - chili or hamburger stew, corn bread, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - cereal choice and donut, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - scrambled eggs and ham, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - cheese omelet, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pancakes and sausage links, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - tater tot hotdish or chicken rotini, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - potato soup, deli sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - muffin, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - cream cheese filled bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - Nutri-Grain Bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - broccoli and cheese soup, Sun Chips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - corndogs, tater tots, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - cheese breadstick, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - sub sandwiches, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - barbecues, wedges, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - donut, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 20 - chicken tater tot hotdish, corn, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 21 - Italian dunker, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - Boscoe stix, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - hotdog, baked beans, chips, fruit, salad bar, milk.
