This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - crispitos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - chicken fried steak, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - Rice Krispie bar, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - biscuits and gravy, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - cereal or yogurt, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - chicken, buttered noodles, green beans, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Jan. 9 - tacos, chips or shell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Jan. 10 - tomato or vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Jan. 13 - chili, baked potatoes, corn muffins, mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - pulled pork, bun, coleslaw, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - cereal choice and cinnamon roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - French toast stick, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - scrambled eggs and ham, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - French toast, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - K-6 grades, chicken nuggets, 7-12 grades, chicken nuggets or teriyaki chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - breakfast taco, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - muffins, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - broccoli and cheese soup, Sun Chips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - beef stir fry, rice, egg roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - cheesy breadstick, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - sub, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - ham, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - cheese omelet, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - pumpkin bread, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 8 - grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Jan. 9 - chicken strips, baked potato, vegetable medley, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - hotdogs, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - chicken nuggets, corn, French fries, cookie, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - crispitos, baked beans, salad bar, fruit, milk.
