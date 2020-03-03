This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Quantcast
Chili, vegetable, salad bar and milk are being served Wednesday, March 4 at Lidgerwood Public School.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 4 - hotdogs or corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 5 - chicken sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 6 - cheese pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 9 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 4 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 5 - Rice Krispie bar, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 6 - banana bread, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 9 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 4 - corndogs, chips, cheese sauce, cooked carrots, crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, March 5 - assorted meat gravies, mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered bread, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, March 6 - cheese sticks, marinara sauce, roasted vegetables, pears, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, March 9 - spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, string cheese, mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, March 10 - hot ham and cheese, bun, baked beans, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 4 - breakfast cake and cereal choice, juice, milk. Thursday, March 5 - breakfast combo bar, juice, milk. Friday, March 6 - strawberry bagel and cereal choice, juice, milk. Monday, March 9 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - scrambled eggs, ham, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 4 - meatloaf or meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 5 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 6 - tomato soup, grilled cheese or PB&J, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 9 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 4 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 5 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 6 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 9 - Nutri-Grain Bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 4 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 5 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 6 - cheese pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 9 - pulled pork, baked beans, French fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - spaghetti, breadstick, corn, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 4 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 5 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 6 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 9 - chocolate crescent, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 4 - corndog, baked beans, French fries, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, March 5 - ham and turkey wrap, whole grain chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, March 6 - grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, March 9 - chicken tater tot hotdish, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - taco in a bag, salad bar, fruit, milk.

