This week in SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - beef gravy over mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - toasty dogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - bagel and cream cheese, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - Fruit Whirls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - hard boiled eggs or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - apple turnover, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - egg patty, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Feb. 20 - tomato or vegetable soup, grilled cheese, applesauce, cinnamon roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Feb. 21 - hamburger gravy or stroganoff, rice, biscuits, corn, mandarins, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Feb. 24 - scalloped potatoes with ham, cheese slice, roll, peas, beets, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - barbecues, bun, coleslaw, sweet rice, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - breakfast combo bar, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - scrambled eggs and ham, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken Alfredo, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - crispito or chicken strip wrap, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - Nutri Grain bar, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - muffins, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - broccoli and cheese soup, Sun Chips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - cheesy breadstick, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - popcorn shrimp, tater tots, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - cinni-minni’s, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - cereal toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - cream cheese bagel, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 19 - corndogs, baked beans, tri-taters, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - crispitos, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - Bosco stick, marinara sauce, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - chicken patty on a bun, tri-taters, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - beef nachos, salad bar, fruit, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.