Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SENIOR MENUS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SENIOR MENUS
Buy Now

Meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes and Key Biscayne vegetables are on the Wednesday, Dec. 4 Senior Menus at Hankinson.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, Key Biscayne vegetables, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - spaghetti with meat sauce, Caribbean vegetables, apricot, garlic bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, muffin, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Dec. 5 - meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - salmon patty, celery sauce, baked potato, creamed peas, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - baked ham, au gratin potatoes, scalloped corn, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, muffin, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Dec. 5 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, mashed potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, applesauce, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - beef tips, gravy, noodles, country blend vegetables, captains salad, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories