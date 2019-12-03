This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, Key Biscayne vegetables, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 6 - spaghetti with meat sauce, Caribbean vegetables, apricot, garlic bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, muffin, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Dec. 5 - meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - salmon patty, celery sauce, baked potato, creamed peas, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - baked ham, au gratin potatoes, scalloped corn, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, muffin, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Dec. 5 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, mashed potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, applesauce, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 9 - stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 10 - beef tips, gravy, noodles, country blend vegetables, captains salad, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.