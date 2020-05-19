Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

Roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail, bread and milk are on the home-delivered menu for Lidgerwood Thursday, May 21.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, May 20 - baked ham, raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, squash, banana, dinner roll, milk. Friday, May 22 - creamy turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, May 26 - Swiss steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, mixed berries, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, May 21 - roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Monday, May 25 - closed. Tuesday, May 26 - Swiss steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, mixed berries, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, May 21 - baked ham, raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captain’s salad, banana, dinner roll, milk. Monday, May 25 - closed. Tuesday, May 26 - Swiss steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, mixed berries, bread, milk.

