Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SENIOR MENUS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SENIOR MENUS
Buy Now

Area Senior Citizens Centers all have a special Thanksgiving dinner on the menu this week.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Thanksgiving dinner, roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - baked cod with Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, carrot raisin salad, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - lasagna, Capri blend vegetables, Romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pulled pork on a bun, roasted red potatoes, winter blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Nov. 21 - Thanksgiving dinner, roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - lasagna, Capri blend vegetables, Romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pulled pork on a bun, roasted red potatoes, winter blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Nov. 20 - Thanksgiving dinner, roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - lasagna, Capri blend vegetables, Romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pulled pork on a bun, roasted red potatoes, winter blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories