This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Thanksgiving dinner, roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 22 - baked cod with Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, carrot raisin salad, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - lasagna, Capri blend vegetables, Romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pulled pork on a bun, roasted red potatoes, winter blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Nov. 21 - Thanksgiving dinner, roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - lasagna, Capri blend vegetables, Romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pulled pork on a bun, roasted red potatoes, winter blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Nov. 20 - Thanksgiving dinner, roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Nov. 25 - lasagna, Capri blend vegetables, Romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 26 - pulled pork on a bun, roasted red potatoes, winter blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.
