This week in SENIOR MENUS

Barbecue chicken breast on a bun, baked potato, wax beans, tropical fruit, bread and milk are on the menu Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Hankinson Senior Citizen Center.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Nov. 27 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, deluxe fruit, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 27 - closed. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - barbecue chicken breast on a bun, baked potato, wax beans, tropical fruit, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Nov. 28 - closed. Monday, Dec. 2 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, mashed potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, tropical fruit salad, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - spaghetti with meat sauce, Caribbean vegetables, apricot, garlic bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Wednesday, Nov. 27 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, deluxe fruit, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - closed. Monday, Dec. 2 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, Key Biscayne vegetables, cherries, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - barbecue chicken breast on a bun, baked potato, wax beans, tropical fruit, bread, milk.

