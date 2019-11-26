This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, deluxe fruit, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 27 - closed. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - barbecue chicken breast on a bun, baked potato, wax beans, tropical fruit, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Nov. 28 - closed. Monday, Dec. 2 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, mashed potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, tropical fruit salad, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - spaghetti with meat sauce, Caribbean vegetables, apricot, garlic bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, deluxe fruit, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Nov. 28 - closed. Monday, Dec. 2 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, Key Biscayne vegetables, cherries, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 3 - barbecue chicken breast on a bun, baked potato, wax beans, tropical fruit, bread, milk.
