This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 - baked ham, yams, cauliflower, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Feb. 7 - baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, French cut green beans, applesauce, lemon bar, bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - stuffed peppers, baby carrots, cottage cheese, peach sauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, banana, cake, dinner roll, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Feb. 6 - baked ham, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - chicken ala king over mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, tropical fruit salad, bread, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, Valentine’s Day cookie, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Feb. 6 - baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, French cut green beans, applesauce, bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 10 - chicken ala king over mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tangy coleslaw, baked beans, cherries, bread, milk.
