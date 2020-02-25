Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SENIOR MENUS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SENIOR MENUS
Buy Now

Lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread and milk are being serviced Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Hankinson Senior Citizens Center.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 - lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread, milk. Thursday, Feb. 27 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Friday, Feb. 28 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cranberry sauce, pineapple, croissants, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - spaghetti, meat sauce, captains salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 - pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, peach crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, March 2 - spaghetti, meat sauce, captains salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, tapioca fruit pudding, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Feb. 27 - hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, baked corn, grapes, bread, milk. Monday, March 2 - spaghetti, meat sauce, captains salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, March 3 - beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans, cherries, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories