This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Jan. 24 - beef tips and gravy over noodles, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, cinnamon apples with topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - breaded fish on a bun, tater tots, creamed peas, crunchy cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Jan 22 - beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, cinnamon apples and topping, bread, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - Swiss steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - meatloaf, baked potato, creamed peas, pineapple tidbits, muffin, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - sweet and sour chicken, rice, Malibu blend vegetables, fruit, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Jan. 23 - Swiss steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Jan. 27 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, peach sauce, muffin, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 28 - breaded fish on a bun, tater tots, creamed peas, crunchy cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk.
