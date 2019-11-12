Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SENIOR MENUS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SENIOR MENUS
Buy Now

Beef stew, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, cherries, biscuit and milk is on the menu Monday, Nov. 18 for Wyndmere seniors.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - beef tips, gravy, noodles, Brussels sprouts, relish tray, raspberries, Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato wedges, calico beans, plums, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - beef tips, gravy, noodles, Brussels sprouts, relish tray, pineapple, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, French green beans, cherries, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, carrot raisin salad, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, Mandarin oranges, carrot cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, pineapple and cottage cheese, muffin, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, cherries, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, carrot raisin salad, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories