This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - beef tips, gravy, noodles, Brussels sprouts, relish tray, raspberries, Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato wedges, calico beans, plums, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - beef tips, gravy, noodles, Brussels sprouts, relish tray, pineapple, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, French green beans, cherries, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, carrot raisin salad, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 - chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, Mandarin oranges, carrot cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, pineapple and cottage cheese, muffin, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, cherries, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, carrot raisin salad, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk.
