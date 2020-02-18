Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

Pork chop with mushroom gravy and mashed potatoes are being served at all three area Senior Citizens Centers — Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Feb. 19 - pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, peach crisp with topping, bread, milk. Friday, Feb. 21 - beef stroganoff, noodles, peas and pearl onions, fruit, cookie, bread, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - closed.

LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Feb. 19 - pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, peach crisp with topping, bread, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pears, bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, fruit, muffin, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, baked corn, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Wednesday, Feb. 19 - roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pears, bread, milk. Thursday, Feb. 20 - pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, peach crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 24 - lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 25 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, muffin, milk.

