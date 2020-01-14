This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 - herb roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, Key Biscayne vegetables, apple pie, bread, milk. Friday, Jan. 17 - baked cod with Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, California blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, bread, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - barbecue chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Jan. 16 - pork chops, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Key Biscayne vegetables, apple pie, bread, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - lemon pepper tilapia, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Jan. 16 - baked cod with Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, California blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, bread, milk. Monday, Jan. 20 - closed. Tuesday, Jan. 21 - barbecue chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, bread, milk.
