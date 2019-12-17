Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

This week in SENIOR MENUS
HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Dec. 18 - Christmas dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - chicken Alfredo, penne pasta, California medley, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 23 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, 19 - roast beef, gravy, twice baked potato, green bean casserole, apple pie with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - closed.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Dec. 19 - barbecued rib patties, baby red potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, cinnamon apples, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - closed.

