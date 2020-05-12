This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, May 13 - baked chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Friday, May 15 - lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potatoes, garden blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 19 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, May 14 - lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potatoes, garden blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Monday, May 18 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 19 - baked ham, raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captain’s salad, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, dinner roll, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, May 14 - Mediterranean chicken salad, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Monday, May 18 - creamy turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 19 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.