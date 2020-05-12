Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

Baked ham, raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captain's salad, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, a dinner roll and milk is on the menu Tuesday, May 19 for Lidgerwood senior citizens as part of the home-delivered meals.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, May 13 - baked chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Friday, May 15 - lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potatoes, garden blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 19 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, May 14 - lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potatoes, garden blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Monday, May 18 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 19 - baked ham, raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captain’s salad, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, dinner roll, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, May 14 - Mediterranean chicken salad, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Monday, May 18 - creamy turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 19 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk.

