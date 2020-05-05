This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, May 6 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, beets, Mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Friday, May 8 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, cherries, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 12 - beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend vegetables, tropical fruit, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, May 7 - Mandarin orange chicken, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Monday, May 11 - country meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, May 12 - beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, May 7 - Mandarin orange chicken, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Monday, May 11 - beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend vegetables, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 12 - barbecue chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, applesauce, croissant, milk.
