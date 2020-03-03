This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, March 4 - barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, corn, tapioca fruit pudding, bread, milk. Friday, March 6 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice, New Brunswick vegetables, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - cabbage rolls, sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, March 4 - tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Thursday, March 5 - closed. Monday, March 9 - barbecue rib patties, au gratin potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, banana, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, March 5 - tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, March 9 - calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, corn muffin, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, banana, bread, milk.
