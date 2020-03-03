Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

This week in SENIOR MENUS
Barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, corn, tapioca fruit pudding, bread and milk are on the menu at the Hankinson Senior Citizens Center Wednesday, March 4.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, March 4 - barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, corn, tapioca fruit pudding, bread, milk. Friday, March 6 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice, New Brunswick vegetables, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - cabbage rolls, sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, March 4 - tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Thursday, March 5 - closed. Monday, March 9 - barbecue rib patties, au gratin potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, banana, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, March 5 - tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apple crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, March 9 - calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, corn muffin, milk. Tuesday, March 10 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, banana, bread, milk.

