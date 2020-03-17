Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

Meatloaf, baked potato, Caribbean blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, bread and milk are being served at the Lidgerwood Senior Citizens Center Monday, March 23.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, March 18 - teriyaki chicken, wild rice, Capri blend vegetables, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, bread, milk. Friday, March 20 - tuna noodle hotdish, French cut green beans, peaches, biscuits, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, mandarin oranges, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, March 19 - teriyaki chicken, wild rice, Capri blend vegetables, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, bread, milk. Monday, March 23 - meatloaf, baked potato, Caribbean blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - dilled salmon, seasoned potatoes, asparagus, applesauce, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, March 19 - chicken alfredo, noodles, French cut green beans, peaches, garlic bread, milk. Monday, March 23 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Tuesday, March 24 - herbed chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli and raisin salad, oranges, bread, milk.

