This week in SENIOR MENUS

Steak, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, gravy, country blend vegetables, pears, bread and milk are on the Monday, March 16 menu for Wyndmere senior citizens.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, March 11 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple pie, bread, milk. Friday, March 13 - lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, angel food cake with strawberries and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - pork chops, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, grapes, St. Patrick’s Day cookie, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, March 12 - lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, angel food cake with strawberries and topping, bread, milk. Monday, March 16 - taco salad, plums, breadstick tortilla shell, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - steak, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, gravy, country blend vegetables, pears, St. Patrick’s Day cookie, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, March 12 - cabbage rolls, sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread, milk. Monday, March 16 - steak, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, gravy, country blend vegetables, pears, bread, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - pork chops, gravy, mashed potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, St. Patrick’s Day cookie, bread, milk.

